Myntra onboards British apparel brand Next

Myntra onboards British apparel brand Next1 min read 23 Apr 2023, 06:47 PM IST
- The move is in line with the fashion retailer's plans to bring foreign brands into India
Flipkart's fashion portal Myntra has on boarded British brand Next onto its platform marking the brand's re-entry into the Indian market.
The move is in line with the fashion retailer's plans to bring foreign brands into India.
The international brands portfolio on Myntra has been scaling rapidly with an uptick in demand for high-quality and classic wardrobe staples, said Jayanti Ganguly, Business Head, International Brands, Myntra.
"We are excited to join forces with NEXT, one of the UK's legacy fashion brands and enable their pursuit in augmenting their reach in India," Ganguly said.
Myntra retails over 400 foreign brands in India. It's portfolio of international labels grew over 60% over the last two years, the retailer said in December 2022.
As a part of its marketing initiatives for the launch of the brand on Myntra, Next will have extended on app and social media visibility on the Myntra app and its social handles. Next will also have a dedicated online brand store (OBS) helping shoppers discover the brand's fabulous offerings with greater convenience.
Next will offer over 500 stock keeping units for men and women.
Myntra, part of the FlipKart Group, offers over 6,000 fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn.,Tommy Hilfiger, MANGO, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma etc.