Myntra sees 1.2 customers buy 4 million products on Day 1 of EORS

“Day one of EORS always is the most exciting time for us as well as shoppers and our partners. With the largest opening day ever, this EORS is a testimony to how customers continue to place their trust in Myntra and see value in our offerings, as it serves as the harbinger of revival for the fashion ecosystem. It is extremely encouraging to witness such enthusiasm among shoppers for refreshing their wardrobes with the latest and trendiest fashion and lifestyle items," said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra.