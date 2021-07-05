Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Retail >Myntra sees 1.2 customers buy 4 million products on Day 1 of EORS

Myntra sees 1.2 customers buy 4 million products on Day 1 of EORS

Myntra said customers bought eight personal care and products every second during the sale.
2 min read . 05:47 PM IST Livemint

Bengaluru: Flipkart-owned fashion marketplace Myntra on Monday said the first day of its ongoing ‘End of Reason Sale’ (EORS) event saw over 1.2 million customers buying nearly 4 million products, recording the highest-ever opening day traffic sessions growth for Myntra.

Nearly 53% of the first-time customers came from Tier 2-3 and beyond cities and towns, with the highest number of shoppers emerging from Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Imphal, Udaipur and Shillong.

The sale is being held between 3 July and 8 July.

Myntra witnessed a six-fold growth over business-as-usual (BAU) on the first day, with a majority of shoppers placing orders for men’s casual wear, women’s western wear, personal care, among others. Men’s jeans and street wear ruled the roost among top categories, followed by women’s western wear and ethnic wear, together constituting over 50% of the total sales.

“Day one of EORS always is the most exciting time for us as well as shoppers and our partners. With the largest opening day ever, this EORS is a testimony to how customers continue to place their trust in Myntra and see value in our offerings, as it serves as the harbinger of revival for the fashion ecosystem. It is extremely encouraging to witness such enthusiasm among shoppers for refreshing their wardrobes with the latest and trendiest fashion and lifestyle items," said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra.

Myntra said customers bought eight personal care and products every second.

In terms of demand, Mumbai and Pune have shown the highest growth over the December 2020 edition of EORS. Among smaller cities, Mysore, Mangalore from the south, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from the east, Shillong and Guwahati from north-east, Bhopal and Nagpur from central India, Ludhiana and Bhatinda from the north, Nashik and Udaipur from the west zone have been doing well.

The six-day event will see over 18,000 kirana partners who will deliver to 27,000 pin codes across the country.

