Flipkart-owned fashion marketplace Myntra said it has seen growth in first-time shoppers and demand in certain categories between mid-May and June, when the second wave disrupted business in general.

First-time customers grew by two-fold on a year-on-year period, with smaller cities being among the key growth drivers especially in north India. New customer growth has been stronger in the western region at 130% in the same for the period.

Some of the categories such as beauty and personal care (BPC) and kidswear, lounge wear and lingerie drove demand during the course of the pandemic, showing a positive indication of consumers’ shopping intent and a hope for the brand partners, Myntra said.

“There was some unpredictability and initial ambiguity because there was no national lockdown. Packing and delivery timelines got stretched. But there was no indication that customer spending was less. We expect a lot more brands to partner with us going forward," said Myntra's chief business officer Ayyappan Rajagopal.

Rajagopal said that besides the onboarding of new customers, the company saw a huge spike beauty and personal care, particularly between 16-30 years, which was unlike the pandemic in 2020.

In 2020, Myntra added about 500 brand partners and its omni-channel network became over 2000 stores strong in the last year.

Currently 60% of the demand for the company is generated by metros and Tier 1 markets but with significantly higher growth in smaller cities and towns.

Compared to first-time users from last year, 9x more users bought smart watches, 2X more users bought headphones and shampoos, and 4X more users bought lipsticks, kajal, compact and foundation.

“The consumer wardrobe is changing for sure. The sale of sarees for examples was a revelation for us. First-time users on Myntra were 7.5X more likely to buy a saree in their first orders this year in May," Rajagopal added.

Bengaluru-based Myntra, which holds its flagship ‘End of Reason Sale’ event in June has pushed it by a few weeks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.