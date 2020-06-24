Myntra sells 10 mn products in first e-commerce sale this year

Around 3.5 million customers bought 10 million products during the four-day online sales by fashion e-tailer Myntra—the first such mega e-commerce sale this year.

The Flipkart-owned firm’s ‘End Of Reason Sale’, between 19 and 23 June, saw around 4 million orders across categories. The last edition of its biannual sale, last December, witnessed 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items.

Myntra’s sale event was a litmus test of sorts to gauge consumer sentiment amid the covid-19 crisis, which led to a slide in discretionary spends.

E-commerce firms such as Flipkart and Amazon India are also offering curated sale events for customers to clear inventory and push up sales volumes, which took a big hit during the 70-day lockdown.

Flipkart kicked off its first sale event ‘Big Saving Days’ on 23 June. The five-day sale covered electronics, appliances, furniture, fashion, mobile phones, and home essentials, among others, offering discounts of up to 70%. “The present edition witnessed successful integration with 400 offline stores through technology. Over 3.5 million customers shopped during the event, with about 13.5 million unique visitors, generating close to 120 million sessions. We have recorded an 86% increase in the number of customers from tier 2 and 3 cities, and beyond, the highest so far," said Amar Nagaram, chief executive officer, Myntra. The kirana partners are delivering 240,000 items per day, Nagaram said.

Of the 3.5 million customers who shopped, more than 700,000 were first-timers, 56% were from tier 2 cities, and beyond, such as Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Aizawl, and Panchkula.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via