Myntra sells 10 mn products in first e-commerce sale this year

Flipkart kicked off its first sale event ‘Big Saving Days’ on 23 June. The five-day sale covered electronics, appliances, furniture, fashion, mobile phones, and home essentials, among others, offering discounts of up to 70%. “The present edition witnessed successful integration with 400 offline stores through technology. Over 3.5 million customers shopped during the event, with about 13.5 million unique visitors, generating close to 120 million sessions. We have recorded an 86% increase in the number of customers from tier 2 and 3 cities, and beyond, the highest so far," said Amar Nagaram, chief executive officer, Myntra. The kirana partners are delivering 240,000 items per day, Nagaram said.