New Delhi: Strengthening its fashion portfolio, Flipkart Group’s fashion-focused marketplace Myntra on Monday said it has partnered Zalora, a prominent Southeast Asian online fashion platform, to bring the latter’s private labels to India.

Zalora operates a multi-brand e-commerce platform and has a presence in markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and Indonesia.

In India, Myntra will offer a dedicated brand store for Zalora on Myntra-Mall. Zalora will list approximately 5,000 options on Myntra from its portfolio of in-house brands such as Origin, Zalora Basics, Active, among others, the retailer said on Monday. This will include basics, formal dresses, and tops for women apart from shirts and T-shirts for men.

With this association, Myntra strengthens its commitment to bringing the best of global fashion for consumers in India. The announcement marks the arrival of the first brand from the SEA region to be brought to consumers in India, the retailer said.

Zalora, founded by Kinnevik AB and Rocket Internet in 2012, is part of Rocket Internet's Global Fashion Group (GFG). Zalora is currently headed by Gunjan Soni, Myntra's former chief marketing officer. Global Fashion Group operates fashion e-commerce platforms in markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand. Its portfolio of fashion platforms includes Dafiti, Lamoda, Zalora and The Iconic. In India, GFG operated online fashion place Jabong, before the latter's sale to Myntra in 2016.

The partnership with Myntra will help Zalora establish its footprint in the Indian fashion market, and build brand salience with the millions of fashion enthusiasts in the country, the two said in a statement on Monday.

"Through this partnership, we continue to cater to the growing base of fashion and trend seekers in India," said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra.

The association with Myntra reflects the evolving retail and e-commerce opportunity in Asia, said Gunjan Soni, Zalora Group CEO. “Zalora commitment to connect more people to the limitless world of fashion went beyond the shores of Southeast Asia and reached the vibrant and exciting fashion consumers of India," said Soni.

In Southeast Asia, Zalora retails brands such as Adidas, Mango, Abercrombie & Fitch apart from beauty products. Its luxury section sells brands such as Coach, Burberry and Michael Kors.

