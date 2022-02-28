Myntra to bring Southeast Asian fashion retailer Zalora to India

In India, Myntra will offer a dedicated brand store for Zalora on Myntra-Mall. Zalora will list approximately 5,000 options on Myntra from its portfolio of in-house brands such as Origin, Zalora Basics, Active, among others, the retailer said on Monday. This will include basics, formal dresses, and tops for women apart from shirts and T-shirts for men.

