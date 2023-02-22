Nearly 25 million sq ft of mall space to be added in top 7 cities in next 4-5 years: Report
Average rentals in malls appreciated nearly 15% year-on-year in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Bengaluru registered the highest uptick in rentals in 2022 at around 27%, followed by Kolkata at 20%.
New Delhi: Developers plan to add nearly 25 million sq ft of new mall space across the top seven cities in the country over the next four to five years, according a joint report by real estate consultants Anarock and Retailers Association of India (RAI).
