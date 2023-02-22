Nearly 25 million sq ft of mall space to be added in top 7 cities in next 4-5 years: Report

New Delhi: Developers plan to add nearly 25 million sq ft of new mall space across the top seven cities in the country over the next four to five years, according a joint report by real estate consultants Anarock and Retailers Association of India (RAI).

NCR and Hyderabad will account for nearly 46% of the upcoming supply, closely followed by Bengaluru at 19%. “Back in 2022, the top 7 cities added over 2.6 million sq ft of mall space which was 27% more than the preceding year (2021)," the report said.

“The festive season, devoid of restrictions and any fear of the contagion, was exemplary with record high volumes and sales value,“ said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & Managing Director - ANAROCK Retail.

“Sales value estimated during the festive season in late 2022 was ₹2.5 lakh crore, nearly 2.5 times compared to the previous year. The revival of consumer sentiments and penchant for consumption is therefore being promptly acted upon by the majority of brands, retailers, and mall developers. The new planned mall supply across the top 7 cities is testimony to the developers’ expansion strategy," he added.

Further, the retail market size is expected to touch $2 trillion by 2032, growing from $690 billion in 2021, helping the organised retail industry grow at 25% CAGR.

“The report also highlights that the Indian retail sector attracted around $1,473 Mn between 2019 and 2022, of which 76% of total investments came in 2019 itself. Among the cities, Hyderabad and MMR accounted for nearly 40% of the total PE investments in the sector," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI).

“Data further indicates that back in 2022, the top 7 cities added nearly 2.6 million sq ft of mall space during 2022, which increased by 27% over the previous year (2021). Among the cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were the only cities which saw new mall supply addition during 2022," he added.

Currently, the top cities have over 51 million sq ft of mall stock, with NCR, MMR, and Bengaluru accounting for 62% of the total stock.

Average rentals in malls appreciated nearly 15% year-on-year in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Bengaluru registered the highest uptick in rentals in 2022 at around 27%, followed by Kolkata at 20%.