Nestle Health Science expands India portfolio
NEW DELHI :Nestle India on Wednesday announced the launch of ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener that can be used to help patients with swallowing difficulties especially in oropharyngeal dysphagia.
The launch is part of Nestlé India’s Health Sciences division that sells health-focussed and nutrition products.
“Nestlé India has launched ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener that can be used to help patients with swallowing difficulties especially in oropharyngeal dysphagia. It can be administered to those experiencing challenges in swallowing, clinically known as dysphagia due to conditions such as head and neck cancer, stroke, Parkinson’s Disease among others. Dysphagia is a major yet understated health condition that leads to dehydration, malnutrition led infections, and impaired quality of life," the maker of Maggi noodles and Milkmaid said in a statement.
The product is designed and is manufactured by a unique technology at Osthofen, Germany, exclusively for Nestlé Health Science.
“As a global leader in the science of nutrition, we nourish those who need extra care, fill nutrition gaps and provide innovative products for a healthier future. With the launch of ThickenUp Clear, we are sustaining the momentum on new growth platforms, strengthening our presence in nutritional science. This product is an addition to the existing portfolio that addresses various health-induced nutrition issues, thus reiterating our commitment to empowering healthier lives through nutrition," said Mansi Khanna, Head, Nestlé India Health Science.
Nestlé Health Science operates in the space of nutritional science.Some of the products in its portfolio include Resource High Protein, Optifast and Resource Diabetic, Peptamen, Resource Renal and Resource Dialysis.
Nestlé Health Science has a team of clinical experts who engage with healthcare professionals across India to inculcate awareness.