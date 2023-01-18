Nestle Health Science expands India portfolio

“Nestlé India has launched ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener that can be used to help patients with swallowing difficulties especially in oropharyngeal dysphagia. It can be administered to those experiencing challenges in swallowing, clinically known as dysphagia due to conditions such as head and neck cancer, stroke, Parkinson’s Disease among others. Dysphagia is a major yet understated health condition that leads to dehydration, malnutrition led infections, and impaired quality of life," the maker of Maggi noodles and Milkmaid said in a statement.

