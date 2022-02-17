Packaged foods company Nestle India’s top boss flagged high inflation, both on foods and other commodities, that he said the company is best trying to “mitigate". The company could look at pricing actions in the future if inflation remains unrelenting.

“It is important to note that food inflation and commodity inflation is here to stay for a while at least," Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

On Thursday, the maker of Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee, reported a 20% drop in December quarter net profit at ₹387 crore. For the same period, the company reported an 8.93% jump in revenue from operations at ₹3,739.32 crore. Nestle India reported an impressive 8% year-on-year growth in domestic volumes. Domestic sales growth was “broad-based" and largely driven by sales volume and price increases. The company follows January-December fiscal period.

The company took “selective" price increases in the fourth quarter to the tune of 2%.

Narayanan pointed to prices of at least six commodities that he said were at a decadal-high including edible oils, arabica coffee as well as non-food items such as plastic and paper.

“As far as the food inflation is concerned, let me mention that it is here now. This is not a futuristic statement that we are talking about. Between December quarter and now we are seeing distinct storm clouds and, in fact, the storm is upon us…so this is what we are facing today. This is what my team and I are trying to mitigate as best as we can," Narayanan said.

The company has been pushing efficiency programmes, strategic buying, apart from its cost-savings programme - project Shark—to tide over commodity headwinds.

“The company has got three or four levers that it uses (to mitigate high commodity prices). Number one its portfolio, and number two is economies and cost efficiencies, number three is leveraging the impact of scale, and number four is pricing. How much we will have to touch each one each of these only times will tell," he said.

Pricing could also be a lever the company could press in the future if inflation levels are unrelenting, he added.

The company surprised investors with a 9% value growth in rural markets. Nestle reported rural growth even as many others in the FMCG sector saw a dip in rural volumes amid stress on rural incomes.

“We get about 20 to 25% of our sales coming from rural markets, and yet the villages actually have grown for us. We have closed Q4 at about 9% growth," he said.

This came on the back of a judicious portfolio management and pushing the right stock keeping units in the rural markets. Narayanan said rural markets were visibly stressed—with job losses and pressure on household incomes.

The company will “pragmatically" but strongly enhance its semi-urban and rural distribution in the future, he said.

