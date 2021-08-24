New e-commerce norms to hurt customers, contend e-tailers

On 29 June, Mint first reported that e-commerce giants Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart were planning to oppose the draft rules. The rules—Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020— that were made public in June are to be implemented after factoring in stakeholders’ views. In the letter, IAMAI said the proposal seeks to include in its ambit entities that are “related parties and associate enterprises" such as manufacturing entities or logistics players and are part of the business to business (B2B) segment and, therefore, are beyond the scope of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. “Merely being a related party of an e-commerce entity cannot automatically be construed that such entity be also classified as ‘e-commerce entity’, especially since such a related party may not have any online business at all," the letter said.