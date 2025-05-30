No 100% claims on food labels as it misleads consumers, says Fssai
Summary
Fssai says such terminology is not only undefined under current regulations but is also misleading and is likely to create a false impression among consumers
NEW DELHI : India’s top food regulator has asked businesses against using the term “100%" in labelling, citing concerns over its potential to mislead consumers.
