NEW DELHI : India’s top food regulator has asked businesses against using the term “100%" in labelling, citing concerns over its potential to mislead consumers.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Fssai) has asked food business operators to refrain from using the term on labels, packaging, and promotional content, owing to its ambiguity and potential for misinterpretation within the existing regulatory provisions, according to an advisory.

The regulator highlighted a surge in the use of the term “100%" across food product labels and promotional platforms. The authority said that such terminology is not only undefined under current regulations but is also misleading and is likely to create a false impression among consumers.

As per the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, the term "100%" is not defined or referenced in any manner under the FSS Act, 2006 or under its rules.

FSSAI steps in to protect consumers

The sub-regulation 10(7) of the Act strictly prohibits any advertisement or claim that undermines other manufacturers or influences consumer perception in a misleading manner. Under sub-regulation 4(1), it shall be ensured that the claims must be truthful, unambiguous, meaningful, not misleading and help consumers to comprehend the information provided.

“The use of the term “100%"—whether in isolation or combined with other descriptors—is likely to create a false impression of absolute purity or superiority," an Fssai spokesperson said in a statement. “This could mislead consumers into believing that other comparable products in the market are inferior or non-compliant with regulatory standards."

The advisory aims to ensure transparency and fairness in food labelling to protect consumer interests and promote informed choices.

Multiple big food brands display 100% claims with terms such as “sugar-free", “millet", “organic", “wheat", among others, for their products including chocolates, noodles, pasta and biscuits.