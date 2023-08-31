No need to rush to buy liquor bottles during G20 summit as all stores are not shut in NCR

Since the announcement of holiday for schools and offices for 8 to 10 September — due to the G20 Summit in the national capital, customers have been flocking to the liquor stores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Hindustantimes.com quoting Ashwan Singh, who works at Liquor Library 1 in Gurugram Sector 56, "There has been a 20% increase in walk-in customers since August 22."

"People are thinking 'Khatam na ho jaye'. Ya phir unhe lag raha hai ki sab jagah theke band ho jayenge is time period mein. This is not true yet customers have been flocking the store, and there has been a non-stop rush for an assortment of hard liquor bottles," Singh said in the report.

As per an official notification, liquor stores in New Delhi Police District (that mainly comprises Lutyen’s Delhi) will be closed for 8 to 10 September.

Rumours of lockdown in Delhi have also prompted the customers to rush to the liquor shops.

Delhi Police on Thursday said that rumours about the city will be under lockdown from 8 to 10 September for G20 Summit are "factually not correct".

As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, the Delhi Police have made a “Controlled zone" in the New Delhi district, said Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa.

All the commercial establishments will remain closed in this area for three days, she added.

"Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, that's why we have made a 'Controlled zone' in the New Delhi district. All the commercial establishments have been closed in this area for three days (8-10 Sept). We have been advising people to travel by Delhi Metro. Bonafide residents of the restricted zone will be allowed to move by displaying a valid ID. No restriction on the movement of essential commodities coming through Delhi borders," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa told news agency ANI.

But, in the rest of the NCR, there would not be any restrictions on liquor sale. Hence, there is no need to rush to liquor stores.

According to certain news reports, the independent bars in the New Delhi Police District area will continue to stay open but might not serve liquor.

According to the police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be a "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on 8 September to 11:59 pm on 10 September.