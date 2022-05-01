Noodles, flour makers feel the pinch of wheat prices

Surya Food and Agro Ltd, which sells biscuits under the Priyagold brand, said it was becoming difficult to manufacture biscuits at lower price points. This is on account of inflation across key raw materials, including edible oil, milk and wheat, he said. “Because of high export demand, prices of wheat have been going up—it has already increased 10-15% in the last month. Sugar and milk prices have also increased. The biscuit industry is in a very bad shape," said Shekhar Agarwal, director of the packaged foods company.