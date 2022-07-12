North gains market share in Q1 FMCG sales

However, FMCG companies are likely to report muted volumes in June quarter earnings, said brokerages. “FMCG companies are expected to report price-led revenue growth, as most companies have taken 10-15% price hikes in the last one year to pass on sharp inflation in palm oil, crude derivatives and agri commodities. Volume growth is likely to remain muted in the context of lower sales in the base quarter, which was impacted by second wave of pandemic," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a sector preview late last week. Moreover, strong summer demand for ice-creams after two years of disruptions may have aided growth in the foods segment, they added.

