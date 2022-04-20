NEW DELHI : Beauty retailer Nykaa and ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited, an India affiliate of global beauty company Estee Lauder Companies, have teamed up to launch AvedaX Nykaa-branded premium unisex hair care salons in India.

Aveda is a vegan hair, skin care and body care brand, part of the New York-based Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

In India, Aveda’s range of hair care and body care products have been retailing since 2018 on Nykaa’s online platform and distributed through ELCA, which retails various brands of Estée Lauder.

ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited and FSN Brands Marketing Private Limited—a subsidiary of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited that operates Nykaa—have tied-up to launch the salons.

The move marks beauty retailer Nykaa’s foray into India’s fragmented wellness and beauty services market dotted with regional chains.

“We believe that India is yet to undergo a large premiumization in the core categories of beauty. We saw it happen to a small extent in skin care, but it’s yet to happen in hair care. So we think Aveda is the right brand to drive the premiumization of hair care in India," said Anchit Nayar, chief executive, e-commerce beauty, Nykaa.

The first Aveda X Nykaa branded salon will open in Bengaluru. The salons aim to set new industry standards by building and expanding Aveda’s exclusive network of salons, while leveraging Nykaa’s understanding of the Indian consumer, Nykaa said.

Aveda will target Delhi-NCR and Mumbai subsequently, opening a total of three salons this year. The two companies declined to share investment numbers.

“Wellness and services are the flip side of our existing business and we feel that we have a right to win. We have a very large and loyal customer base because of our experience in the industry. We believe that hair care especially, was probably ripe for disruption on the services side, as well as on the product retailing side," said Nayar.

Rohan Vaziralli, general manager, ELCA Cosmetics said about the partnership: “It’s done between the Nykaa team and The Estee Lauder Companies’ team—we work through everything from design to training to brand implementation. Simply put, all the brand equity pieces would be done by The Estee Lauder Companies and all the consumer and retail piece will be done by Nykaa."