Apparel retailers to grow 7-8% this fiscal: Crisil1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Demand from the premium segment is rising gradually with consumers increasingly preferring branded garments, driven by return to office and buoyant corporate activity
New Delhi: Offline clothing retailers are set to report 7-8% revenue growth in FY24 helped by festival and marriage season demand and a step up in store expansion, according to a note by ratings firm Crisil released on Wednesday.
