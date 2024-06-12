What is the expected supply looking ahead?

Organized retail space completion will see a significant surge and add nearly 45 million sq. ft between 2024 and 2028-end in the top seven cities. The new addition of space will happen through 88 new retail developments, including shopping malls and large, integrated retail-led projects, according to estimates by JLL India. The new supply will outpace the supply in 2014-2023, which was around 38 million sq. ft. The upcoming retail projects will also be bigger in size. In the past decade, the average size of a retail project was around 391,099 sq. ft. This is expected to rise by 30% in the coming years.