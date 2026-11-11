India’s top consumer goods companies are heading into a challenging second half of the fiscal year, with rising input costs, pressure on margins and uneven demand threatening to erode the gains from volume growth in the September quarter.
While companies managed to expand revenues and volumes through selective price hikes and product-mix changes, analysts warn that sustaining growth without further margin pressure will be difficult.
Oil prices, rural stress cloud outlook for consumer goods makers despite volume growth
SummaryRising input costs, led by a 34% increase in crude prices, forced Indian consumer goods companies to choose between protecting margins and sustaining sales.
India’s top consumer goods companies are heading into a challenging second half of the fiscal year, with rising input costs, pressure on margins and uneven demand threatening to erode the gains from volume growth in the September quarter.
While companies managed to expand revenues and volumes through selective price hikes and product-mix changes, analysts warn that sustaining growth without further margin pressure will be difficult.
About the Author
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More