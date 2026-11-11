Oil prices, rural stress cloud outlook for consumer goods makers despite volume growth

Neethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read11 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Drought conditions in several parts of the country threaten rural incomes and could weigh on demand for consumer goods,(Mint)
Summary
Rising input costs, led by a 34% increase in crude prices, forced Indian consumer goods companies to choose between protecting margins and sustaining sales.

India’s top consumer goods companies are heading into a challenging second half of the fiscal year, with rising input costs, pressure on margins and uneven demand threatening to erode the gains from volume growth in the September quarter.

While companies managed to expand revenues and volumes through selective price hikes and product-mix changes, analysts warn that sustaining growth without further margin pressure will be difficult.

The challenge is compounded by the prospect of crude oil prices remaining elevated until the US and Iran reach a lasting peace agreement. Drought conditions in several parts of the country, meanwhile, threaten rural incomes and could weigh on demand for consumer goods, adding to the pressures facing the sector.

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Results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 show how companies are balancing the competing demands of protecting market share and preserving profitability. Some chose to absorb higher input costs to sustain volumes, while others resorted to phased price increases or changes in product mix to defend margins.

Crude oil has emerged as a major source of cost pressure. Its derivatives are used across the consumer goods industry in transportation, fuel, plastic packaging and surfactants for detergents. Crude prices rose 34% between the end of February, when the US-Iran war began, and the end of September. Analysts caution that the balance between volume growth and margins could come under further pressure in the second half, particularly as growth in the first half was largely price-led.

“There will be volumetric headline challenges in the coming two quarters, and the factors will be both external and internal,” said Rishi Agarwal, partner at PwC India. Crude prices are among the key external pressures this season. “Margins are fundamentally going to be constrained by factors which are not in companies' control, whether it is laminates, sulphur, agricultural commodities or the entire crude basket,” he said.

What companies are doing

Market leader Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) prioritized volume recovery, passing on only absolute cost increases rather than raising prices aggressively. The strategy helped it protect market share while limiting pressure on margins. HUL reported underlying volume growth of 7%, its highest in 21 quarters. The company also cut advertising and promotion (A&P) spending by 9.3% year-on-year to 1,481 crore in the September quarter, helping contain the impact of rising costs on its bottom line.

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"Input cost comes fast and price takes time to catch up," said Priya Nair, HUL's chief executive officer, explaining the lag between rising input costs and retail price adjustments. Chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta defended the volume-first approach: "You can recover margin in a hurry. You don't recover market share and growth in a hurry."

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) followed a similar approach, reporting 11% volume growth in its domestic business, while consolidated Ebitda margin stood at 14%. To offset higher input costs in salt and tea, the company introduced phased price increases, raising the price of Tata Salt from 30 to 34 a pack and increasing tea prices by 8-10%.

Nestle India, meanwhile, acknowledged that food inflation remained a reality, pointing to continued pressure on input costs and consumer demand. The outlook for the second half is also clouded by concerns over rural consumption.

“H2 would have a bit more cautious approach on the backs of the south-west monsoon ending about 13% below its long-period average, with El Niño and low reservoirs now threatening rabi sowing," said Tanvi Kanchan, Associate Director, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers. And the rural-urban growth gap could be reduced. “One can see rural still growing faster in H2, but the lead will narrow, urban may not slow much further. Lower crude, softer fuel costs and possible tax relief in the budget could support urban spending,” Kanchan said.

Marico, Britannia

In contrast, Marico Ltd demonstrated how lower raw material costs in key categories can support both volume growth and margin expansion. With copra prices remaining range-bound at roughly 35% below their peak, the company reported a 13% volume increase for Parachute, its strongest growth in 22 quarters.

Britannia Industries Ltd, however, found it harder to keep pace with rising input costs. The company raised prices by 3.5% in the September quarter, but the increase was insufficient to offset higher costs. Palm oil prices rose 17% year-on-year, milk prices 16% and sugar prices 6%, while packaging costs increased 18%. Sugar prices alone had risen 16% in August, while wheat flour prices were up 9% from the previous quarter.

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The pressure on household budgets could further weigh on mass-market consumption. India's retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September, a 22-month high, from 4.83% in August. The Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on 7 October, its first rate increase since February 2023, amid mounting inflationary pressures.

Crude prices have since eased following the Democrats' victory in last week's US midterm elections. However, analysts are watching whether prices can sustain a move below $100 a barrel, which could offer some relief to consumer goods companies.

Still, they warn that the sector’s volume-margin equilibrium faces stress in the second half of the financial year. “This (growth) comes on the back of partial price hikes. Further price hikes in essentials could potentially lead to mid to lower single digits of volume growth for FMCG players,” said Rishav Jain, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal.

About the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

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