ONDC to help small retailers survive e-comm onslaught: Piyush Goyal2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:44 PM IST
- Goyal asks manufacturers and makers of fast moving consumer goods to work collectively to revive Indian domestic manufacturing at scale, with high quality and at competitive prices
NEW DELHI : Open Network for Digital Commerce will help small retail survive the onslaught of large tech-based e-commerce companies and that more startups and small companies should work toward integrating mom and pop stores into the e- commerce ecosystem, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles said on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×