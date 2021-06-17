Online brands try new—and old—ways to stand out to shoppers

Mr. Young said the tools available to launch his new company, Combustion Inc., are simpler than the ones he used in 2012 when building ChefSteps, which he later sold. With Combustion, he is developing a wireless thermometer that predicts foods’ cooking and resting time. He has focused on cultivating a mailing list of interested customers by leveraging his reputation in the cooking world and creating content for platforms like YouTube to drum up interest until the product launch. Standing out is still a challenge, he said.