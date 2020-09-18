Online festive sales expected to double in next two months

Rajesh Sawhney, founder, GSF Accelerato, a technology accelerator and seed funding platform, said the expected spurt in festive sales is a result of pent-up demand due to suppressed spending in the last six months, and consumers still not willing to go to physical retail stores. “There is a decent economic recovery, especially in rural economy and small towns that link up with rural areas as feeder towns. More consumers are online now than last year and finally, on the supply side, both merchants and (online) platforms will step up on the offers and new launches," Sawhney said.