Home / Industry / Retail /  Online festive sales to hit $11.8 bn despite economic concerns: Report

Online festive sales to hit $11.8 bn despite economic concerns: Report

2 min read . 12:01 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
Sales reached $5.9 billion in the first week of the month, driven by the doubling of online shoppers during the festive season compared to 2018.(iStock image)

  • The company said as more consumers continue to rely on online shopping for convenience, Indian merchants expect to register record-breaking sales during the 2022 festive season

Indian e-commerce companies are expected to have a festive bonanza with sales likely to rise 28% year-on-year to $11.8 billion during the month, largely driven by the fashion category, said a new report by Canadian multinational e-commerce company Shopify.

The report titled ‘Shopify Festive Season Report 2022’ said sales reached $5.9 billion in the first week of the month, driven by the doubling of online shoppers during the festive season compared to 2018. 

It said the increase in online shopping is being driven by increasing awareness of festive sales, growing reach, targeted selection, and expansion of products within the affordability range for shoppers across city types. The report, it said, looks at the effects an evolving retail landscape has had on the spending patterns of the people in the country, especially at a time when the economy is unstable.

“Diwali is a mega gala for businesses, with the festive season experiencing record sales every year. With a growing impetus for convenient, tech-savvy purchase options amongst the modern consumers, there has been a radical shift in the customers’ preferences pertaining to their festive shopping," it added.

The company said as more consumers continue to rely on online shopping for convenience, Indian merchants expect to register record-breaking sales during the 2022 festive season. An increase in consumer spending on essentials, electronics, and fashion has resulted in a growing number of online shoppers, especially in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Festive sales, it said, will also boost online retail GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) -- the total amount of sales a company makes -- which stood at $52 billion in 2021, to jump by 30% to reach $68 billion in 2022.

The report said 85.82% of consumers plan to spend more than they have in the previous years, with 40% of consumers expected to spend more than 10,000.

The growing millennial consumer base is focused more on convenience, opting for online shopping over traditional shopping methods and so 78.57% of the consumers surveyed for the report plan to shop online more than they did before the pandemic over the festive season.

It has also seen a jump in those who want to shop for Indian brands. This year, 96.04% of consumers expressed their desire to shop from Indian brands this festive season as compared to last year’s 57.9%. Many also now expect merchants to offer discounts and better deals over the festive season to retain their loyalty. There is also a drastic shift among consumers, and a majority (75.82%) chose discounts and loyalty schemes as top ways to retain their spending. In the past, the range and quality of products had been primary factors contributing to consumer retention.  

