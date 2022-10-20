Online festive sales to hit $11.8 bn despite economic concerns: Report

It has also seen a jump in those who want to shop for Indian brands. This year, 96.04% of consumers expressed their desire to shop from Indian brands this festive season as compared to last year’s 57.9%. Many also now expect merchants to offer discounts and better deals over the festive season to retain their loyalty. There is also a drastic shift among consumers, and a majority (75.82%) chose discounts and loyalty schemes as top ways to retain their spending. In the past, the range and quality of products had been primary factors contributing to consumer retention.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}