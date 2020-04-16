NEW DELHI : With the Centre easing restrictions on e-commerce companies from 20 April, online retailers such as Amazon India and Flipkart are seeking more clarity from the government as to what constitutes “essential items" before they ramp up delivery operations.

The guidelines issued by the home ministry on Wednesday allowed e-commerce companies, courier services, cold storages and warehouses to function during the extended lockdown till 3 May. “Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," they said.

So far, e-commerce companies were only permitted to deliver essential items such as food and medicines but the language used in the new notification opens the scope for delivery of non-essential items. E-commerce companies are now seeking more clarity as to what will be covered under the new rules as the scope so far has been sales of essentials.

Companies have reached out to several officials in the government and sought clarification. “Informally, we have reached out, including to state governments. However, answers stay ambiguous," a top executive at an e-commerce firm said on condition of anonymity. “The order is not clear. It is confusing, and if you look at certain sections (section 14) they are ambiguous, and people are interpreting it in the way they want. We would want e-commerce to mean everything we are seeking prior to the lockdown."

Since the lockdown was implemented on 25 March, misinterpretation of orders at the ground level has posed severe difficulties for online retailers. Instances of delivery personnel being assaulted by police have prompted many to stay at home, reducing the number of such workers.

A commerce ministry official on condition of anonymity said it is difficult to distinguish between essential and non-essential items.

“Since the guidelines will come into force only from 20 April, a formal clarification may be issued later," he added.

A Flipkart spokesperson said the company is working to ensure that customers have access to all products. “We will continue to contribute meaningfully in this battle by bringing products that consumers need at their doorsteps," the spokesperson said.

Sumit Agarwal, national secretary, Confederation of All India Traders, tweeted: “Let it be clear to all e-commerce companies in India and to all those who have somehow misinterpreted or misunderstood the #MHA guidelines. Delivery of only and only essential goods has been permitted even after 20th April. There is absolutely no confusion whatsoever."

Most online retailers are, however, confident that the new guidelines allow them to become fully functional.

“It (the notification) is not open-ended; it allows e-commerce to function, any e-commerce truck can operate fully. There is no confusion," said an executive of an e-commerce company seeking anonymity.