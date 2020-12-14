Online FMCG shopping surges amid festive sales

A lot of this was also led by new shoppers coming online. “New FMCG shoppers have been enticed to shop online for the first time during the festive period in 2020, and with shopper penetration remaining high at almost 20% in the festive period for the year, an uptick from 14% in 2019, it indicates that more consumers were persuaded to shop online for FMCG," Nielsen said in its research note.