Hypercompetitive and costly, online groceries are a tough sell—both for consumers and for investors. Boxed, which went public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, last December, is having an easier time courting investors than customers at the moment.

Boxed, which sells bulk quantities of pantry items and consumer packaged goods—such as snacks and paper towels—said Tuesday that its total revenue declined 5.3% in 2021 compared with a year earlier. That is disappointing compared with the 13.4% growth the company initially pitched to investors back in mid-2021, but pretty much in line with the considerably toned-down guidance the company gave in October. Numbers would have looked a lot worse had Boxed not signed on a major client—Asian retail giant Aeon—to buy its e-commerce software. In addition to its retail business, Boxed sells its in-house e-commerce software to other retailers.

Evaluating Boxed as a retailer puts a harsh light on the company’s results. Its retail segment sales declined 16% last year. By contrast, Costco grew its top line by almost 18% on a revenue base that is more than 1,000 times that of Boxed. Since 2019, the number of active customers on Boxed has shrunk by a quarter. Part of this had to do with the dramatic cut Boxed made to its advertising budget in 2020: It slashed that spending by more than three-fourths in 2020 compared with 2019.

The completion of the SPAC merger added some firepower to the company’s balance sheet, which now contains roughly $105 million of cash. For 2022, the company plans to increase marketing efforts, which it expects will help bump its total revenue by 24% to 38%. That remains to be seen. After all, the company already brought its advertising spending above pre-pandemic levels last year—with a seemingly underwhelming effect on customer acquisition.

The stronger business case for Boxed is its potential as a software-as-a-service provider. Chieh Huang, chief executive officer of Boxed, said in an interview that few companies offer both e-commerce operator and software capabilities. Moreover, SaaS providers typically don’t own a retail business; having both means software should benefit from the learning Boxed gets from actually being in e-commerce. While there are plenty of software providers for retailers, they tend to have a specific focus. Shopify, Wix, GoDaddy and BigCommerce are in a similar line of work as Boxed but are more small-business focused, Marvin Fong, analyst at BTIG, noted in a report. Ocado is the closest comparison but the U.K.-based company has a “significantly lower margin and growth profile" compared with Boxed, notes Mr. Fong.

Luckily for Boxed, investors seem to be more focused on the software piece. Despite the lack of immediate growth, which most SPAC investors might have come to expect, Boxed shares budged very little in after-hours trading following the earnings call on Tuesday. They remain just a touch below the $10 offering price.

Pitching your business as a tech company is a double-edged sword, of course. Investors are willing to reward tech companies with lofty valuations, but soon they will also expect to see growth that matches tech peers, not sluggish grocery sellers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

