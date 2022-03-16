Online grocer Boxed has the right packaging

The stronger business case for Boxed is its potential as a software-as-a-service provider. Chieh Huang, chief executive officer of Boxed, said in an interview that few companies offer both e-commerce operator and software capabilities. Moreover, SaaS providers typically don’t own a retail business; having both means software should benefit from the learning Boxed gets from actually being in e-commerce. While there are plenty of software providers for retailers, they tend to have a specific focus. Shopify, Wix, GoDaddy and BigCommerce are in a similar line of work as Boxed but are more small-business focused, Marvin Fong, analyst at BTIG, noted in a report. Ocado is the closest comparison but the U.K.-based company has a “significantly lower margin and growth profile" compared with Boxed, notes Mr. Fong.