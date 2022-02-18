Online grocery shopping on the rise: survey

LocalCircles also conducted a pilot consumer rating study to understand consumer preference for such apps. The survey involved more than 650 residents of Noida who used one or more apps for online orders between 15 September 2021 and 15 February. The study found Blinkit and Swiggy Inst-amart offered fast delivery, but rated poorly on value for money and customer service. It said Blinkit, Instamart and Flipkart led the pack on delivery, Big Basket was highly rated for selection and service, Jio Mart for value and selection and Amazon Fresh was the most preferred for service.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}