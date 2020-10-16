Online, offline retail converge for festive sales

“Online sales channels did have an initial advantage but we expect the brick and mortar store to see a jump this festive season," said Sundeep Chugh, chief executive officer at retailer Benetton India. In stores, business was back at 65-75% in September compared to the same time last year. It expects to touch 70-80% of last year’s business in October. The company’s online business, which operates through market places, has bounced back to 100% of last year.