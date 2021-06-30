India's online retail expected to witness its biggest jump in 2021

“The pandemic has caused an inflection point for e-commerce in the country. At present, more than 50% of online shoppers are using e-commerce for convenience. This is a far departure from earlier estimates when 70% of online shopping used to be driven by heavy discounting. In the first six months of 2021, e-commerce continues to grow in double digits, and with the second half of the year loaded with sale events, this growth will only bolster further," said Mrigank Gutgutia, director, e-commerce, RedSeer Consulting.

