Online retail spending in India to hit $300 bn by 2030: report2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 01:01 AM IST
According to BCG, the shift towards online commerce was accelerated by three to four years during the last two years of the pandemic
According to BCG, the shift towards online commerce was accelerated by three to four years during the last two years of the pandemic
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Emerging e-commerce trends point towards rapid adoption of online shopping among Indian consumers, with the user base growing three times and spending rising sixfold to touch $300 billion by 2030, up from $50 billion in 2021, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said in a report on Wednesday.