Only 37% online shoppers look for the country of origin: survey

NEW DELHI : Before making online purchases, Indian shoppers typically search through ratings, reviews, price, delivery date and country of origin before finalizing a product, according to social media community platform LocalCircles.

The report published on Sunday surveyed over 16,300 consumers across 239 districts in India to find out how relevant the ‘country of origin’ tag was for shoppers. It said only 37% looked for the “country of origin" tag for products, while a majority sought details such as price and delivery date.

“While only 37% consumers said they look for country of origin, 83% said they look for ratings and reviews information, something that most e-commerce platforms are trying to strengthen. MRP and discount information are sought by 82% consumers, while 62% seek best-before-date on human consumption products. Price and delivery date was of prime importance to all e-commerce customers."

LocalCircles’ survey follows the government’s order asking e-commerce players to display the country of origin of products sold on their platforms, with the aim to reduce import dependency on China, after the two countries engaged in face-offs along the Line of Actual Control earlier this month. E-commerce companies have sought time to comply with the necessary requirements, Mint reported earlier.

The Government e-Marketplace portal, which is used by government departments for public procurement, has also made it mandatory for sellers to mention the “country of origin" while registering new products.

