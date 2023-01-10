Organised jewellers to report 20% revenue growth in FY23: Icra

“Industry growth is likely to moderate to 5% year-on-year in FY24 due to the high base of FY23, coupled with evolving macro-economic scenario. Nevertheless, the revenue of organised jewellery retailers is likely to grow at a much higher rate of 10% year-on-year in FY24, supported by the accelerated shift in market share to the organised sector and consumer preference towards branded jewellery," said Kaushik Das, Vice President and co-group head, Icra.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}