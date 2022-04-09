New Delhi: Large, organized retailers are expected to report close to pre-covid sales in the fourth quarter of FY22 led by higher store additions, price hikes, and improved demand in March, according to analysts at ICICI Securities.

In an earnings preview released Friday, the brokerage said apparel retailers, for instance, surpassed pre-covid levels in terms of sales as offices and schools resumed and demand increased.

The quarter was marked by the third wave of covid led by the Omicron variant. However, as cases receded and mobility increased, demand trends improved too. In March, specifically with offices and schools announcing normal resumption of activities, demand for footwear and clothing picked up.

“As per our channel checks, apparel retailers in Q4FY22E on a per store basis have registered a recovery rate in the range of 50-60% in January while February was a month of recovery gaining ground to 80-85% of pre-covid levels. However, March has seen a sharp recovery with most apparel companies being able to surpass the pre-covid levels owing to strong demand driven by opening up of offices, reopening of schools and increased demand due to the wedding season," analysts at ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage expects retail companies in its coverage universe to report year-on-year revenue growth of 12.9% in Q4FY22. It tracks companies such as Titan Company, Bata India, ABFRL, Trent Ltd, Avenue Supermarts, among others.

Despite robust demand, companies took price hikes to mitigate higher input costs. Yarn prices, for instance, have been at an all-time high. Apparel retailers have taken price hikes in the range of 8-12%, according to analyst estimates.

Price hikes could support gross margins, they said. “We expect EBITDA margin for our coverage universe to remain flattish at 11.2% with expected EBITDA growth of 13.4% year-on-year," the analysts said.

During the quarter, retailers continued “calibrated expansion" of their store network. Retailers such as Trent, Tanishq, V Mart and Avenue Supermarts added several stores during the quarter.

