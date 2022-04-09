Organized retailers could match pre-covid sales in Q4FY22: Report

“As per our channel checks, apparel retailers in Q4FY22E on a per store basis have registered a recovery rate in the range of 50-60% in January while February was a month of recovery gaining ground to 80-85% of pre-covid levels. However, March has seen a sharp recovery with most apparel companies being able to surpass the pre-covid levels owing to strong demand driven by opening up of offices, reopening of schools and increased demand due to the wedding season," analysts at ICICI Securities said.