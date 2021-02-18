Organized retailers' revenues to touch pre-pandemic levels by FY22: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: India’s organized brick and mortar retailers are expected to close the current financial year with a 19% drop in revenues, largely dragged down by lower sales across apparels. However, retailers are expected to report a 23-25% growth in revenues in the next fiscal, due to a broad-based demand recovery, increased footfalls, and revival in discretionary spending, and also on account of a low base effect, according to a study of 145 brick and mortar retailers rated by Crisil Ratings.

New Delhi: India’s organized brick and mortar retailers are expected to close the current financial year with a 19% drop in revenues, largely dragged down by lower sales across apparels. However, retailers are expected to report a 23-25% growth in revenues in the next fiscal, due to a broad-based demand recovery, increased footfalls, and revival in discretionary spending, and also on account of a low base effect, according to a study of 145 brick and mortar retailers rated by Crisil Ratings.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

The report said that sales had recovered to over 80% of pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of the current fiscal and are expected to recover almost fully by the end of the current quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recovery was better for food and grocery retailers while discretionary segments such as fashion and apparel retail are lagging. Consumer durables and electronics retailers, on the other hand, reported relatively swifter recovery on the back of increased demand for household appliances.

Crisil’s report comes as companies reported slight recovery in their December quarter earnings. Apparel retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd swung to profit in the December quarter. Meanwhile, Avenue Supermarts, which owns the hyper-retail chain DMart, reported a 11% rise in consolidated revenue to ₹7,542 crore in the December quarter.

“Retail sector’s long-term growth prospects remain healthy, given low penetration of organised retail. Retailers with omni-channel presence, large scale, healthy balance sheets, and strong parent support will be better placed to capture growth opportunities," the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY21, food and grocery retailers are expected to report 1% to 4% growth in revenues, while apparel retailers will see a dip of over 40%. Meanwhile, overall organized brick and mortar retail is expected to be down 19% to 20% for the full year. Crisil has projected a 16% to 20% jump in FY22 revenues for food and grocery retailers indicating a healthy recovery, while apparel retailers will grow revenues by 30% to 35%. Consumer durables and electronics retailers are expected to see 22% jump in FY22 revenues.