Walmart-owned Flipkart will host its annual 'The Big Billion Days' sale from October 16-21, while Amazon.in is expected to announce its sale dates next week. Value-focussed e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal will hold its first sale in mid-October to coincide with Navratri festivities. Its next two sales will run in late October and early November. Amazon India said it has over 50,000 Amazon Easy stores across the country, which provides assisted shopping for 'new to e-commerce' customers. Under this model, Amazon works with several network partners across India and trains store owners to help customers find and buy products from Amazon.in, while enabling additional revenue streams for entrepreneurs and businesses.