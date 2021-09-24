Over 40% urban Indian millennials skip breakfast: report

NEW DELHI: Urban millennials in India are likely to skip breakfast and delay their meals due to increased household chores and a late start to the day, a study by Euromonitor on behalf of PepsiCo’s food brand Quaker Oats has found.

The study was jointly conducted by PepsiCo India and market researcher Euromonitor International. Over 1,000 respondents in the age group of 18-50 years in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata were surveyed to understand their dietary patterns post-covid.

“The study highlighted that 44% of urban millennials, skipped breakfast and delayed meals due to increased household chores and late start to the day. Further, 64% of urban millennial respondents were driven towards healthy immune system," according to findings of the study.

Consumers also took to increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, including oats, emerged as the key trend during covid-19.

Meanwhile, over 70% of urban millennials said they gravitated towards diets—such as keto, intermittent fasting, and weekly detox plan.

“While millennials acknowledge the importance of breakfast and believe that it should have wholesome nutrition, they often tend to skip breakfast due to their work schedules or tend to just grab a quick snack in the morning," Vidhi Sharma, consultant, Euromonitor International said.

Themes of healthy eating, conscious eating, and consuming more immunity boosting foods have become the highlight of the post-covid world. Consumers the world over are likely to make shifts in their dietary habits.

Companies, on the other hand, are also responding in accordance to changing needs.

Urban millennials are now increasingly focusing on improving their physical and mental health that constitutes an active lifestyle. We also see that they are shifting to food choices for a healthy immune system as shown by the study, said Sonam Vij, associate director and category lead, Quaker Portfolio, PepsiCo India.

