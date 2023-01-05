Over 50% consumers pre-plan their online grocery purchases, says survey

Meanwhile, LocalCircles also conducted a pilot in Noida asking consumers to rate various platforms. “Consumers rated Amazon Fresh high for service and quality, Big Basket for selection and quality, JioMart and Flipkart Grocery for value offered, and quick grocery platforms like Dunzo, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Big Basket Now for their fast deliveries. JioMart and Flipkart Grocery received low consumer ratings on delivery speed and quality and the fast delivery platforms received low ratings for value for money and customer service and some of them for quality," it said.