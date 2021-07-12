Packaged snacks go light as price pressures weigh heavy

The entire packaged consumer goods industry, including PepsiCo India, has been facing strong headwinds over the past few months because of inflation in commodity prices, a company spokesperson said. “Our focus is always to try and protect consumer value by undertaking stringent cost efficiencies across the business. However, given the significant increase in input costs, particularly palm oil and paper, PepsiCo India, like other consumer companies, is also selectively revisiting the price-value equation across various snacks brands," the spokesperson said.