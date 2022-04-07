Packaged goods volumes seen taking a hit

On Wednesday, Mumbai-based Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said the Indian packaged consumer goods industry has witnessed a consumption slowdown over the last few months. “The sector continued to be hit hard by higher inflation levels, leading to successive price increases, and impacting volumes. Despite this, we remain competitive given the relatively non-discretionary, mass pricing of our portfolio. We have been gaining market share in 85% of our categories," the company said in its March quarter update filed with the exchanges.