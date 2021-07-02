New Delhi: India’s move to cut basic import duty on crude palm oil to 10% from 15% and refined palm oils to 37.5% from 45% till September 30, a move targeted to reduce edible oil prices in the domestic market is expected to have limited impact on reducing end price to consumers as inflationary pressures across the board remain high, companies said.

On Tuesday, the government announced various measures to arrest high prices of edible oils for domestic consumers.

The reduction will bring down the effective tax rate on crude palm oil to 30.25% from the earlier 35.75%. This reduction, in turn, will bring down the retail prices of edible oils, the government said. Additionally, the Department of Food and Public Distribution on 30 June recommended removing refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil and RBD Palmolein from the restricted list to the free to import category till 31 December.

Food inflation including high prices of edible oils has been a cause of concern. “The government has been monitoring their prices and taking steps by way of removing bottlenecks to soften prices," the Consumer Affair’s Ministry said in a statement on 30 June while announcing additional measures.

Adani Wilmar that sells edible oil under the Fortune brand said the government should have enacted by reducing tariff values and not just the duty.

“The reduction in duty may not help as the suppliers can increase their prices so you don’t get the full benefit of the duty cut," said Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited. Tariff is the bound rate which the government fixes.

"If the objective of duty cut was to arrest inflation as the edible oil prices were going up, the consumer will not get relief because of this," said Adani’s Mallick.

Besides, the duty has been cut only on palm oil and not soyabean or sunflower oil which is widely used by the middle class. Palm oil is used mostly by institutions, hotels, commercial establishments, he said.

Nearly 60% of the edible oils consumption in the country is met through imports.

Import of palm oils—both crude and refined—constitute roughly 60% of the total edible oil imported by India; out of which 54% is imported from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Prices of palm oil and soy oil in global markets have more than doubled in the last year, S&P Global Platts said in a recent note.

Palm oil is widely used in a range of daily items such as soaps, cosmetics, packaged foods such as biscuits, chips and chocolates.

Pankaj Agarwal, chief operating officer, at packaged foods company Bikano, that sells a range of salted snacks, said the duty cuts offer a “slight" boost particularly for the food industry.

However, despite these duty cuts, commodity prices remain high from a business standpoint. “As such, these cuts are still not a relief with high prices still putting us under pressure in these difficult times—but could help companies cut on cash losses," he added.

“In view of edible oil being an integral ingredient in nearly all food preparations, the reduced import duty on palm oils would naturally spill over onto edible oil prices bringing down the market prices of the latter in the market. However, with the prevalence of high commodity pricing, the industry has been bleeding for some time now. Despite these duty cuts, prices remain high from a business standpoint," he said.

Adani’s Mallick also added that unrestricted imports of refined palmolein is set to open the "floodgates" of finished products into the country and hurt domestic manufacturers.

(Shuchi Bansal contributed to this story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.