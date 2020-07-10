Parle, Amul, Clinic Plus, Britannia and Ghadi were the brands chosen the most by consumers in India last year, according to a report.

Of these, the top four brands retained their rankings in the Kantar Brand Footprint report 2020 while Ghadi detergent displaced homegrown dairy brand Aavin to bag the fifth spot.

The Brand Footprint report ranks brands that are purchased by most consumers and more often. These rankings are based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs)—a measure of the number of households buying a brand and the frequency at which they purchase.

RSPL group’s Ghadi re-entered the top five list following a 12% jump in consumer reach points (CRPs). It was in the top five list in 2018 The other top four brands also saw a increase in CRPs by 12% to 32%, the latter in the case of Clinic Plus shampoo from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).

“Ghadi substantially increased the frequency of purchase of its detergent bars. In addition, it worked on its assortment a lot. This means the SKUs (stock keeping units) in terms of variants and pack sizes. They improved penetration also by nearly 1%," said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director, Worldpanel unit at research firm Kantar. The Worldpanel tracks consumption of FMCG brands.

According to the 8th edition of the Kantar Brand Footprint report, at least five brands joined the billion CRP club this year. These are Dabur, Vim (dish-wash brand of HUL), Sun and of HUL), Sunfeast (food brand from ITC Ltd), Brooke Bond (tea from HUL) and Patanjali.

The number of brands in the billion plus CRP club rose to 21 in 2019, from 16 in 2018.

For the latest report, the agency considered 575 brands across foods, homecare, health and beauty, beverages and dairy.

Dabur, for instance, with a household penetration of 70%, saw a CRP growth of 34%, and was the fifth most-chosen beauty and healthcare brand. Dabur India Ltd’s chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said the company covers around 6.7 million outlets in urban and rural India. “We have invested ahead of the curve in building our rural footprint with our sub-stockist network going up significantly. Over the past one year, we have grown our rural network from 44,000 villages in March 2019 to a little over 52,000 villages in March 2020. With the lockdown easing now, we plan to restart the expansion of our rural footprint and take it up to 60,000 villages by the end of 2020-21," he said.

The company has also been creating special products for e-commerce sales in the urban markets besides expanding its coverage of chemists.

The improved CRP performance by brands shows consumers made significantly more choices in 2019. To be sure, among the top 50 brands, two-thirds (36) are of Indian origin even though brands from multinational firms showed a stronger 1.8 times growth.

Ramakrishnan said large FMCG brands achieved better growth for several reasons. For starters, even before covid-19, FMCG was facing a slowdown. “We have found that in a slowdown, consumers turn to national, trustworthy brands. Secondly, it was a wake-up call for big national brands when we said local brands were outperforming them two years ago. The large firms launched small value packs for greater penetration. Lastly, the national brands also increased their assortment or number of SKUs," he said.

Among the top 25 most chosen brands by consumers are a clutch of local dairy brands like Aavin and Vijaya .

Fifty eight brands in 2019 saw an increase in penetration of more than 1%, amounting to an additional 2.9 million shoppers. Among brands that gained between 4% and 5% penetration are bathroom cleaner brand Harpic, ITC’s Aashirvaad, and toothpaste brand Close Up.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated