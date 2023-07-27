New Delhi: Biscuit brand Parle continues to be the “most-chosen" in-home brand among fast moving consumer products for the record 11th year, according to the Kantar Brand Footprint India 2023 report released on Thursday.

Britannia leads the way in the most chosen out-of-home (OOH) brand category, a metric included in this year’s ranking.

Kantar’s report ranks the most chosen (in-home and out-of-home) FMCG brands based on consumer reach points (CRP’s).

Brand Footprint follows CRP based ranking which considers the actual purchase made by the consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a year. In other words, they measure the mass appeal of the brand and the feel towards the brand—reflected in the number of times it is bought.

This year’s report splits the most chosen brands across in-home and the newly launched out-of-home (OOH) list for the first time. The OOH list has been introduced keeping in mind the evolution in the behaviour and preferences of the Indian consumer.

Overall, the report covers brands within categories of foods, home care, health and beauty, beverages, snacking and dairy measuring over 408 brands and 107 billion CRP’s.

“With a CRP score of 7449 million, Parle holds the top spot for a record 11th year in a row, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products. Overall, consumer reach points have increased almost 50% in last five years.Four new brands: Balaji, Lux, Sunsilk, Nirma joined the billion CRP club in 2022. Over the last five years, the number of brands in the billion CRP club has increased from 16 to 28," Kantar said. Hindustan Unilever’s Surf Excel and ITC’s Sunfeast brand moved into the top 10 in the in-home brand list.

Meanwhile, Britannia leads the way in the OOH brand rankings with 498 million CRP’s. It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle, all snacking brands.

The five most chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Frooti, Thums Up, Amul, Maaza, and Sprite.

“As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in turn their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPS we observe. As purchases for out of home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out of home component," K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said.