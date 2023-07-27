Parle leads Kantar’s in-home brand rankings for 2023

“As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in turn their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPS we observe. As purchases for out of home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out of home component," K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said.