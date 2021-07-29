Parle, Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products dominated Kantar Worldpanel’s Brand Footprint study for the year 2020, becoming the five most chosen brands in India. Meanwhile, hygiene brands Dettol, Lifebuoy, Savlon and Harpic benefited significantly in 2020, gaining wider penetration among Indian households as the pandemic drove up demand for cleaning products in the country, researcher Kantar said in the 9th edition of its annual Brand Footprint 2021 report released Thursday.

Kantar’s Brand Footprint follows a consumer reach points (CRP) based ranking which considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year. In other words, they measure the mass appeal of the brand (reflected in penetration of the brand) and the feel towards the brand (reflected in the number of times it is bought). It measures penetration as the percentage of households in a market buying a brand.

Parle continues to hold sway over consumers and leads Kantar’s Brand Footprint rankings.

“Parle Products leads this year’s rankings, followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products. Parle holds the top spot for a record 9th year in a row. In a year dominated by health and hygiene, Dettol unsurprisingly grew a whopping 48% in CRPs and entered the top 25 brand list. Dettol was followed by Lifebuoy with a growth of 25% CRPs, Vim at 21%, Dabur at 14% and Britannia at 11% CRPs," it said.

Brand Footprint 2021 looked at 2020 rankings covering categories such as food, home care, health and beauty, beverages and dairy. In all it measured over 400 brands.

“Covid impacted the frequency of purchase as average trips made to purchase grocery reduced but more purchases per trip were recorded in 2020. Purchase frequency reduced by 1% but spend per trip grew by 5%. This resulted in a lower number of brands (50%) growing in terms of CRP as compared to 2019 (72%)," Kantar said in its findings on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tata Consumer Products replaced Ghadi detergent during the year to grab the number five spot; Ghadi moved from number 5 to 6 in the 2020 rankings. Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s. shampoo brand Clinic Plus moved down one spot to be replaced by biscuit maker Britannia.

Biscuit manufacturers benefited in the second quarter of the last calendar year as in-home snacking helped drive sales of cookies and snacks. Meanwhile, Britannia’s CRP grew 11% in 2021.





Parle’s CRP dropped 6%, while Amul ’s CRP moved up by 10%. Parle’s penetration across Indian households stood at 71% in 2020.

In a year marked by heighten hygiene habits—health and hygiene brands reported significant penetration gains.

Dettol gained 13.3% penetration points, while Lifebuoy reported a 6.3% jump in penetration, ITC’s Savlon too grew penetration by 5.4% in 2020 and toilet cleaner brand Harpic too added more households.

When it comes to household penetration—i.e. the percentage of households in a market that are buying a brand—Colgate remained the most penetrated brand in the country. At 88%, Colgate recorded the highest household penetration in 2020.

“The biggest gainers in brand footprint 2020 were expectedly the hygiene brands. That said, the traditional leaders also held their positions by ensuring penetration growths even during the pandemic," said K. Ramakrishnan, managing director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar. Penetration continues to remain the driving force. High penetrated brands still manage to grow faster, Kantar said.

