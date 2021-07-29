Kantar’s Brand Footprint follows a consumer reach points (CRP) based ranking which considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year. In other words, they measure the mass appeal of the brand (reflected in penetration of the brand) and the feel towards the brand (reflected in the number of times it is bought). It measures penetration as the percentage of households in a market buying a brand.

