Pepsico India launches new Valentine's Day campaign with Salman Khan

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Pepsico India has launched a digital film featuring Bollywood actor and the company's brand ambassador Salman Khan that "encourages youngsters to own their singlehood with ‘Swag'".The brand unveiled a limited edition set of ‘Swag Se Solo’ cans giving its buyers a symbol of carrying their singleton status on their sleeves for Valentine's Day. According to a recent poll conducted by the cola company on a social media platform, more than 80% people said that they would be single this year on Valentine’s Day.The company said the campaign urges the young generation to live their lives on their own terms and revel in their singlehood status – without paying attention to the societal pressures that this day encompasses.Salman Khan urges youngsters to fall in love and make a commitment to themselves in this clip. He nudges them to take themselves out for dinner, eat their favorite dish and buy flowers and chocolates for themselves, ‘Is Valentine’s Day, apne aap ko single mat bolo. Tum ho Swag Se Solo!’Saumya Rathor, category lead, cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Over the years, we have had our pulse on the ever-evolving beliefs and feelings of the younger generation. Keeping this in mind, this Valentine’s Day, we are excited to put forward a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples. The brand endeavors to empower the singletons and not bow down to the peer pressure that they may feel. The intent is to urge the youngsters to have a relationship with themselves that is filled with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and swag."Actor Khan added, “The 'Swag Se Solo' ideology resonates strongly with me and the generation of today, who are confident, have the right attitude and don’t shy away from being who they really are. The launch of this new campaign is close to my heart given its intention of empowering youngsters and thereby celebrating the youth of today."The limited-edition cans will be available in February to mark the occasion.According to research firm Statista, revenue in the soft drinks segment was $3,479 million in 2022 in India and the market is expected to grow annually by 3.82% CAGR between 2022-2026. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Pepsico India has launched a digital film featuring Bollywood actor and the company's brand ambassador Salman Khan that "encourages youngsters to own their singlehood with ‘Swag'".The brand unveiled a limited edition set of ‘Swag Se Solo’ cans giving its buyers a symbol of carrying their singleton status on their sleeves for Valentine's Day. According to a recent poll conducted by the cola company on a social media platform, more than 80% people said that they would be single this year on Valentine’s Day.The company said the campaign urges the young generation to live their lives on their own terms and revel in their singlehood status – without paying attention to the societal pressures that this day encompasses.Salman Khan urges youngsters to fall in love and make a commitment to themselves in this clip. He nudges them to take themselves out for dinner, eat their favorite dish and buy flowers and chocolates for themselves, ‘Is Valentine’s Day, apne aap ko single mat bolo. Tum ho Swag Se Solo!’Saumya Rathor, category lead, cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Over the years, we have had our pulse on the ever-evolving beliefs and feelings of the younger generation. Keeping this in mind, this Valentine’s Day, we are excited to put forward a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples. The brand endeavors to empower the singletons and not bow down to the peer pressure that they may feel. The intent is to urge the youngsters to have a relationship with themselves that is filled with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and swag."Actor Khan added, “The 'Swag Se Solo' ideology resonates strongly with me and the generation of today, who are confident, have the right attitude and don’t shy away from being who they really are. The launch of this new campaign is close to my heart given its intention of empowering youngsters and thereby celebrating the youth of today."The limited-edition cans will be available in February to mark the occasion.According to research firm Statista, revenue in the soft drinks segment was $3,479 million in 2022 in India and the market is expected to grow annually by 3.82% CAGR between 2022-2026.