Pernod Ricard will toast the return of bar drinks

Spirits stocks have been somewhat unlikely pandemic winners, as drinking has moved to the home. Liquor has been taking share of the wider alcohol market from beer in the U.S. for two decades, but doubled its average annual gains to 1.1 percentage point in 2020, Bernstein analysis showed. Profit margins got a boost as drinkers bought more expensive brands than usual. Three glasses of Jameson in a bar is equivalent to the cost of the entire bottle at home, so consumers traded up.