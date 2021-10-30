New Delhi: Over 78% consumers continue to prefer shopping online, something that has been accelerated by pandemic-induced lockdowns, according to a survey by loyalty programme company InterMiles.

This, the company said, can be attributed to the convenience that virtual shopping allows, along with consumer-friendly policies by online aggregators and vendors like expedited deliveries, easy no-cost returns, opportunities to customize orders and massive discounts. The findings are from its survey ‘Consumer Spending Sentiment Index Report', which had 1,700 respondents.

Consumers are more likely to spend on the upcoming shopping season compared to before the pandemic. About 75% of those surveyed said that they were either more willing (33%) or just as willing (42%) to make big shopping spends as before the pandemic.

The company said that this is a change from its earlier Consumer Spending Report, that it released in March this year which showed that close to 70% respondents placed greater emphasis on securing the future by increasing investments and savings. While this behaviour holds true even today, consumers are a little more eager to let their hair down, at least during festivities.

While personal and household shopping is on the rise, gifting has taken a backseat. Two in every three respondents (66%) said that traditional gifting does not rank high on their priority list at the moment. This is a drastic change from pre-pandemic behaviour. Many Indians, about 22% are looking to only gift immediate family while about 10% have narrowed down their gifting lists and 8% are not buying gifts at all. Yet 34% respondents did state that they will not cut down on gifting this festive season.

The price bracket for gifts, for about 40% of the respondents was less than ₹10,000 on gifts for their loved ones.

This year, it added that those who were keen to spend, about 28%, would be open to spending between ₹10,000-25,000 and 25% would spend upwards of ₹25,000.

With widespread online retail domination, only 14% respondents said shopping at physical branded stores was their preferred mode of shopping while 5% prefer shopping at hypermarkets and 3% at boutique stores. When asked to point out their one-stop shopping destination of preference, Amazon emerged as a clear winner with close to 70% respondents stating that the US-based e-commerce giant was their go-to retail aggregator; Flipkart is what 20% picked; Myntra was chosen by about 6% and companies like TataCliq were picked by 2% and Snapdeal only about 0.5%.

With value for money being more important for consumers more now than ever, it is no surprise that consumers are actively seeking out discounts and offers. Aware of this trend, the retail industry seems to be raining festive offers in a bid to attract more consumers. Reward points – which ranks third on the list – is also crucial as consumers determine their shopping partners, the company added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.